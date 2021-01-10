Tufton shares message for younger self in throwback post

Tufton shares message for younger self in throwback postSunday, January 10, 2021
|
Jamaica’s Health minister Christopher Tufton seems to be catching up on some much needed rest and relaxation as he posted a throwback photo along with some advice for his younger self today.
Tufton, the Member of Parliament for St Catherine West Central, took to his Instagram to offer a look at what appears to be a portrait in which he can be seen rocking semi-high hair and clad in his Manchester High School uniform.
In the caption, the minister shared advice he would pass on to his past self if he could.
“If I could give my younger self one piece of advice it would be to spend intentional, deliberate time taking care of myself,” said Tufton.
“It would be to spend more time listening to my elders and to spend more time with my family and friends,” he added.
He also noted that he would tell his younger self to “slow down” and trust his “intuition”. Tufton also encouraged his audience to share their own advice in the comment section.
