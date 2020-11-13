TV host Al Roker recovering at home following cancer surgery

Following

cancer surgery, American television host Al Roker has thanked viewers and well-wishers

for their support.

Roker, who revealed that he had prostate cancer last week, returned home after doing surgery. He is now resting.

“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and [I’m] back home,” Roker tweeted on Thursday evening. “[A] big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon.”

Last week, the 66-year-old TODAY show host revealed that he had cancer and that he would require surgery.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he said. “The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

His co-hosts were also happy to find out that the surgery had gone well and even spoke about it on the morning show on Friday.

In a tweet, Roker expressed that he was eager to return to work.