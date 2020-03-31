TV host James Corden says homeschooling ‘is a nightmare’Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|
James Corden is finding homeschooling to be “a nightmare”.
The ‘Late Late Show’ host – who has son Max, nine, and daughters Carey, five, and Charlotte, two, with wife Julia – admitted having to teach his own kids during the coronavirus pandemic has given him even more “respect for teachers”.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he said: “The homeschooling thing is a nightmare. My respect for teachers is through the roof.
“I mean, look, it’s here now. Honestly, I know nothing in [this textbook]. I know nothing.”
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star has also been working on making his late night talk show work from home, as he’s had the likes of Billie Eilish, John Legend, BTS and more taking part Monday’s special episode.
James built a set from his own garage and even turned to his wife for some help.
He added: “The hardest thing is really putting it all together in isolation.
“Building a set in my garage, and we just have three locked-off cameras, so I’m just there on my own. My wife is going to do my makeup, so God help me.”
James had to get creative after CBS confirmed plans for his show to ditch its live audience earlier this month to ensure “the health and safety” of both viewers and the crew.
In a recent statement, the network said: “Out of an abundance of caution, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and ‘The Talk’ will forego their live studio audiences beginning Monday, March 16.
The team later decided to suspended filming for the foreseeable future.
