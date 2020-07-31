TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame

Television

host Regis Philbin was buried at the University of Notre Dame in a private

funeral service.

Philbin, who passed away last week, was interred at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on the school’s campus after a service at its Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The 88-year-old former host of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, passed away from natural causes

A school spokesperson said, “The Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much for a private funeral and burial. That occurred on Wednesday, and he is now resting in peace at Notre Dame.”

Philbin graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 but remained an active part of its alumni, donating US$2.75 million to it in 2001.

He also hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1985-2000 — with co-host Kathie Lee Gifford — and “Live! with Regis and Kelly”— with Kelly Ripa — from 2001 until his retirement.