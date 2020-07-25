TV personality and host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Television

personality and host Regis Philbin has died. He was 88.

Philbin died of natural causes on Friday night, said a statement from his family.

He was best known for his stints on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Live which he hosted with Kathie Lee from 1985 to 2000 and Kelly Ripa from 2001 until he retired in 2011.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest who co-host Live, called Philbn “the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day.”

Numerous tributes have poured in, including from Tony Bennett, LeVar Burton and Meredith Vieria.

His career saw him work as courier, newswriter and producer before making it to air.

He spent so much time on television that the Guinness Book of World Records recognised him for having the most broadcast hours by a television personality at more than 15,000.

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy and daughters JJ, Joanna and Amy.