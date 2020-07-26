TV reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spots odd lump

A US television news reporter is today thankful to a keen-eyed viewer who spotted a lump on her neck and emailed her to get it checked out.

The reporter, Victoria Price, said she was diagnosed with cancer after she took the concerned viewer’s advice and visited her doctor for an assessment.

Price will undergo surgery tomorrow, July 27, to remove the tumour, her thyroid and a couple lymph nodes. She tweeted that the cancer is spreading but that her doctor is hopeful the procedure will be her only one.

In the email, the viewer said the growth on Price’s neck looked similar to one she had had.

“I will be forever grateful for the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”