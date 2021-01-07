Twins! Spice shares her sister on birthday – the resemblance is striking!

Dancehall artiste Spice is big on family, so itâ€™s no surprise that she took to the â€˜Gram to share a picture of her younger sister on her birthday today.

She captioned the post, â€œThe best little sister in the world. Happy birthday. Love you to the moon and backâ€.

However, itâ€™s the resemblance between Spice, born Grace Hamilton, and sis Fenise, that caught the eyes of well-wishers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial)

Love and Hip Hop star Mimi Faust commented, â€œTwinning HBD Lil Sis!!!â€ while a fan shared, â€œYou guys could easily pass for twins !!Ÿ˜â€

Numerous others called the pair â€˜twinsâ€™ while one fan commented on their beautiful complexions with â€œItâ€™s the Melanin for me.. It come out strong.. Happ birthdayâ€Â