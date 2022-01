Twins! Spice shares her sister on birthday – the resemblance is striking!

Dancehall artiste Spice is big on family, so it’s no surprise that she took to the ‘Gram to share a picture of her younger sister on her birthday today.

She captioned the post, “The best little sister in the world. Happy birthday. Love you to the moon and backâ€.

However, it’s the resemblance between Spice, born Grace Hamilton, and sis Fenise, that caught the eyes of well-wishers.

Love and Hip Hop star Mimi Faust commented, “Twinning HBD Lil Sis!!!†while a fan shared, “You guys could easily pass for twins !!Ÿ˜â€

Numerous others called the pair ‘twins’ while one fan commented on their beautiful complexions with “It’s the Melanin for me.. It come out strong.. Happ birthdayâ€Â