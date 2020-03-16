Twitter creates new handwashing emoji to remind people to wash their hands

Twitter is doing its part to help protect people against the coronavirus. The social media giant has created a handwashing emoji to remind people to wash their hands.

The emoji can be generated in your tweets by using one of the following hashtags; Â #HandWashing,Â #HandWashChallenge,Â #SafeHands orÂ #WashYourHands.

As the coronavirus-COVID-29 continues to wreak havoc around the world, people are being encouraged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, ensuring that all parts of oneâ€™s hands are cleaned thoroughly to protect themselves against it.

And the response to the emoji has been very positive!

Twitter have created a hand washing emoji to support the current advice.â€” Mason Mills (@MrMasonMills) Use these hashtags to generate the emoji:#handwashingÂ #SafeHandsÂ #HandWashChallengeÂ #WashYourHandsÂ And share the message: Wash your hands more often, for at least 20 seconds each time with soap.March 14, 2020

Handwashing isn't just for â€” UNICEF East Asia Pacific (@UNICEF_EAPRO) #corona, it's for life. Twitter listened with a #HandWashing emoji! Will @unicode make handwashing an emoji 4 life? See why this can make lives better, forever Ÿ‘‰ https://t.co/zZc55WZjWJ#CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19@lemitravelMarch 16, 2020

Twitterâ€™s addition follows on from calls for a handwashing emoji by UNICEF.

â€˜UNICEF East Asia & Pacific is teaming up to see if we can persuade tech giants to create a handwashing emoji and help spread the importance of handwashing for years to come,â€™ they had written in a blog post.

â€˜Millions are spent each month communicating online about the importance of handwashing and an emoji would be a very important step towards a common understanding of its importance throughout the world,â€ it said.