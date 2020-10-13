‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell diesTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Conchata
Ferrell, who played the housekeeper ‘Berta’ on Two and a Half Men, has
died. She was 77 years old.
The actress passed away on Monday, October 12, surrounded by family at the Sherman Oaks Hospital in California. It is understood that she from complications associated with a cardiac arrest.
Following her death, her former co-star, Jon Cryer, made a statement via Twitter
“She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” 55-year-old Cryer said.
Warner Bros. also tweeted: “We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.”
Ferrell was moved to a long-term care facility in July. She had been in the intensive care unit for more than a month following a cardiac arrest.
The actress is survived by her daughter Samantha and husband Arnie Anderson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy