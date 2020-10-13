‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies

Conchata

Ferrell, who played the housekeeper ‘Berta’ on Two and a Half Men, has

died. She was 77 years old.

The actress passed away on Monday, October 12, surrounded by family at the Sherman Oaks Hospital in California. It is understood that she from complications associated with a cardiac arrest.

Following her death, her former co-star, Jon Cryer, made a statement via Twitter

“She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” 55-year-old Cryer said.

Warner Bros. also tweeted: “We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.”

Ferrell was moved to a long-term care facility in July. She had been in the intensive care unit for more than a month following a cardiac arrest.

The actress is survived by her daughter Samantha and husband Arnie Anderson.