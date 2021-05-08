Two lions test positive for COVID-19 in India

Two lions test positive for COVID-19 in IndiaSaturday, May 08, 2021
Two lions in India have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The lions, who are housed at the Etawah Safari Park in the northern Indian state Uttar Pradesh were tested for the virus after both were found to have high temperatures.
According to officials, the pair were in stable condition. They have been kept in self-isolation with their health being monitored regularly.
This comes after eight lions had tested positive for the same at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad earlier this week.
The Etawah Safari park has been closed to visitors due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
And according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change base on experience with other zoo animals who had also tested positive for Covid-19 across the globe, there is “no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans any further”.
