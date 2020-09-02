Tyler Perry is now a billionaire!

Pop some champagne BUZZ fam, and let’s celebrate this black man’s success!

Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes. The details of his success are written about in a long-form article entitled From “Poor As Hell” to Billionaire: How Tyler Perry Changed Show Business Forever.

So here’s how our favourite actor and producer secured that billionaire dollar bag. Perry has US$320 million from his entire library of films, TV shows, plays, and whatever else he’s made. He owns 100 per cent of the content. US$300 million comes from cash/investments. Then there’s his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios lot in Georgia is valued at US$280 million. US$60 million comes from his stake in BET’s streaming service BET+, which came out in 2019. He also has US$40 million in “homes and toys,”the magazine said.

Forbes also reports that Perry has earned in excess of US$1.4 billion since 2005. “I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ It means you were poor as hell,” Perry said.