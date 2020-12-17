Tyler Perry says he’s going through a mid-life crisis

Tyler Perry says he’s going through a mid-life crisisThursday, December 17, 2020
|
Media mogul Tyler Perry is going through a mid-life crisis, BUZZ Fam. Oh, and he’s single too.
Fifty-two-old Perry shared a post-workout photo of his chiselled body on the ‘Gram on Wednesday night and had more than a few of his followers entangled in his thirst trap.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned the photo. “I’m 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
Quite a few of his followers had an idea of what that might look like – with them.
“Well sir, I’m 47 and single and a mother of two, non-problematic and YES, I’m shooting my shot,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another commented: “Let’s date I’m 30.”
“Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!” the caption continued.
The actor-director has long been linked to model Gelila Bekele. The two are parents to a six-year-old son named Aman Tyler Perry.
