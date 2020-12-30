Tyrese and wife, Samantha Gibson, are getting divorced

Tyrese and wife, Samantha Gibson, are getting divorcedWednesday, December 30, 2020
Singer Tyrese and his wife, Samantha Gibson are getting divorced. The two have been together for four years, and share a daughter.
They both released a joint statement on their Instagram account that shared with fans the current state of their marriage.
“After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We, unfortunately, have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents,” the statement said.
“Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other,” it continued.
They ended the statement by asking for privacy.
“We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”
But it looks like Tyrese isn’t the one who asked for the divorce and soon after, he went on to vent about marriages in the black community, and declared that he wasn’t done.
“Black families and marriages are under attack… I’ve wrestled with this question … how can we naturally know how to BE something we never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is… I repeat…..how can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?”
He went on to praise his soon to be ex-wife for making him a better man and indicated his hopes for a reconciliation.
“I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of now [sic] way. My boobie bubby…Your forever Husband- King Gibson,”
