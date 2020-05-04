Uber makes it compulsory for riders and drivers to wear masks

The next time you take an Uber, be sure to be wearing a mask. The ride sharing company is making it compulsory for riders and drivers to wear masks, and is reportedly developing a technology to enforce this rule.

A report by CNN claims that Uber’s executives approved the policy last week. It is believed the feature will be rolled out in early May.

The feature is planned for the US, but ‘similar markets’ will also get the feature, it is believed.

This would require drivers to periodically take selfies and Uber will then use this photograph to corroborate that the driver is the same person who is registered with an account.

A similar plan is thought to be in the pipeline for passengers, but this will be harder to implement than the one affecting the drivers due to privacy restrictions.

‘As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips,’ said Uber’s head of safety communications Andrew Hasbun in a statement to CNN.