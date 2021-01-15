Ummm what? Nude model seeks Pope’s blessings for Playboy shoot

Brazilian OnlyFans model Lunna Leblanc may be posing naked for Playboy magazine, but that does not mean that she has let go of her religious roots.

In fact, for her shoot with an upcoming cover for the Denmark edition of the top-shelf men’s magazine Leblanc is seeking the Pope’s blessing.

“I would like the Pope to say a prayer for the success of my Playboy,” Leblanc said according to the Daily Star.

Leblanc said she follows the 84-year-old pontiff on Twitter and feels “at peace with his messages.” But she said news of her request upset many who feel that she was “too sensual” to even follow the pope, to which she replied, “Only God must judge.”