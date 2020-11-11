Unbelievable! Mike Tyson used baby’s urine to pass drug tests

Unbelievable! Mike Tyson used baby’s urine to pass drug testsWednesday, November 11, 2020
Former
professional boxer Mike Tyson has revealed that he used his baby’s urine in
order to pass drug tests in the past.
Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, explained that he was not always sober.
Speaking on the Hotboxin’ podcast earlier this week, he disclosed that there were instances where he put his child’s pee in a prosthetic penis called a Whizzinator in order to do the tests.
“One time I was using my wife’s [urine], and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant,” the controversial figure said.
Tyson explained that he used a brown Whizzinator that looked similar to his actual penis because he was required to pass the urine sample in front of the tester.
