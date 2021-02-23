Hillary Clinton returns to White House with mystery novel, ‘State of Terror’

Hillary Clinton has lived

several lives and now the former US Secretary of State will add mystery novelist

to her impressive accomplishments.

Clinton is partnering with her friend and novelist, Louise Penny on State of Terror which is set to be released on October 12.

The book will follow a novice secretary of state trying to solve a wave of terrorist attacks while working in the administration of a rival politician.

Now if that doesn’t scream “bestseller”, we don’t know what will.

The one-time US Presidential hopeful said, “Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true. I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”

Clinton, and her husband Bill Clinton, have proven to both have a knack for writing as their political careers ease, with the former US president teaming up with prolific writer James Patterson on The President is Missing, which sold over a million copies.