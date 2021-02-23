Hillary Clinton returns to White House with mystery novel, ‘State of Terror’Tuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Hillary Clinton has lived
several lives and now the former US Secretary of State will add mystery novelist
to her impressive accomplishments.
Clinton is partnering with her friend and novelist, Louise Penny on State of Terror which is set to be released on October 12.
The book will follow a novice secretary of state trying to solve a wave of terrorist attacks while working in the administration of a rival politician.
Now if that doesn’t scream “bestseller”, we don’t know what will.
The one-time US Presidential hopeful said, “Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true. I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”
Clinton, and her husband Bill Clinton, have proven to both have a knack for writing as their political careers ease, with the former US president teaming up with prolific writer James Patterson on The President is Missing, which sold over a million copies.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy