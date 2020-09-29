Underground water lakes discovered on Mars

So we know by now that scientists are determined to make Mars our second home, and their latest discovery makes this seem even more possible.

BUZZ Fam, scientists have discovered three underground lakes near the south pole of Mars. This is some pretty exciting news because water is vital for biology and will give researchers more evidence as to the potential of life on Mars.

The lakes are underground because Mars’ thin atmosphere means that the presence of liquid water on the surface is a near-impossibility.

This discovery was made using data from a radar instrument on the European Space Agency’s (Esa) Mars Express spacecraft, which has been orbiting the Red Planet since December 2003.

“The main lake is surrounded by smaller bodies of liquid water, but because of the technical characteristics of the radar, and of its distance from the Martian surface, we cannot conclusively determine whether they are interconnected,” co-author Elena Pettinelli from Roma Tre University in Italy said.