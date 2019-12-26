[Un]Finished Art Exhibition shows hidden side of the industry

Whenever we think of art, we think of an abstract piece that is perfectly orchestrated by an artist. However, art is more than what we see but more so how we feel and the

The [Un]Finished Art exhibition was a part of this year’s annual Kingston Creative Art Walk which featured art pieces by five final year students and two graduates of the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts. The exhibition also featured artwork from the Nanook art community which was founded by Joan Webley, one of the curators of [Un]finished alongside co-curators Veerle Poupeye and Waldane Walker.

Curators Joan Webley & Waldane Walker alongside graduates and final year students at the Edna Manley College

When asked what was the inspiration behind the name [Un]Finished, curator Joan Webley explained that when a patron visits an art exhibition they get to see finished pieces. As a result, they have a limited sense of the process involved in creating the artwork along with grasping the concept of whether art is ever finished.

The exhibition offered a variety of media techniques and styles such as video installation, realist painting on canvas and figurative sculptures. The collection varied from a painting of Vybz Kartel, sculptures made out of margarine and bread to the use of cigarettes.

BUZZ sat down with both curators Joan Webley and Waldane Walker to gain knowledge on the art industry and how an event like [Un]Finished can be impactful to young creatives. Joan shared that she has always been passionate about how art can transform one’s reality monetarily and socially which inspired the Nanook community. As an attorney, Joan would spend her time volunteering at the Edna Manley College lecturing in intellectual property law and teaching young artists how to protect, promote and value their work.

BUZZ also got a one on one with some of the artists from Edna Manley.

Sasha-Kay Hinds

Sasha- Kay Hinds started her journey in art at a young age when her mother enrolled her in an art program. She continued her love for art throughout highschool then matriculated to Edna Manley. Sasha-kay, who is completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts Interdisciplinary Studies, created the piece ‘Veve Sese’ which highlights African spirituality.

Yvad Campbell

Yvad is a graduate of the Edna Manley College who created the piece “Man of Valour” which depicts Vybz Kartel in a neoclassical era. Yvad says he wanted to challenge classism through his work by portraying one of dancehall’s biggest influencers in a different light versus how society portrays him.

Yvad is currently a visual arts teacher but would love to be a full-time artist as he is passionate about art and would love to immerse himself into his work. However, navigating through the art industry is not necessarily easy.

Trishaunna Henry

The creator of the margarine and bread sculpture started her journey from a young age sculpting mud men then continued her love for art through drawing. Trishaunna’s use of margarine for her piece ‘Goat Head’ was an interesting concept which was inspired by the dancehall industry and looking who is the “Greatest Of All Time – GOAT” within the industry.

Brad Pinnock

Brad started his journey in the art industry a bit differently than others – he started by teaching himself graphic design. “I couldn’t draw, so I wasn’t sure if Edna Manely was for me but after getting my acceptance letter I decided I would give it a try and here I am today,” said Brad. Brad is grateful for the Nanook community and Kingston Creative Art walk for creating a space where young creatives get the opportunity to showcase their work.

Brad standing in front of his piece ‘Self-inflicted Warfare against a destructive indenity’

Other pieces by the Nanook Community and students were on display as well. Check out our gallery below.