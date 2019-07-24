Up for some ‘living food’? Check with Wright Life

Up for some ‘living food’? Check with Wright LifeWednesday, July 24, 2019
Living food. That’s how Wright Life Eatery describes what they sell at their location at Fairview in Montego Bay, St James.
The restaurant prepares a variety of healthy dishes that don’t require cooking.
This style of preparation is much healthier due to the limited use of oils and other not-so-healthy ingredients.
A big selling point for Wright Life is its selection of juices and smoothies, which are made with a touch of innovation such as mixing mango with Tumeric.
Wright Life has developed a loyal following of persons who always flock to the restaurant for some Living Food.
