UPS lifts ban on natural black hairstyles, beards

This may surprise you BUZZ fam, but shipping company UPS once had strict restrictions on how its employees, mainly its drivers, could wear their beards and hair.

No beards were allowed for most employees, and mustaches were limited to above the crease of the lip. Additionally, hair could not be worn longer than shoulder length.

The company also had a ban on natural black hairstyles like afros and braids. But, in an effort to be inclusive, the company has lifted those bans.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a statement.

It added that it is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world.”

UPS had long faced criticisms for its appearance rules, the hair guidelines in particular.