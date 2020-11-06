US couple welcomes first daughter after 14 sons

US couple welcomes first daughter after 14 sonsFriday, November 06, 2020
|
A
couple in Michigan is celebrating after delivering a daughter yesterday,
following the birth of 14 sons.
Jay and Kateri Schwandt welcomed Maggie Jayne to their large family at the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids in the state Thursday.
The 45-year-old parents said they are “overjoyed and beyond excited” about the latest addition to their family.
“This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” he told the Detroit Free Press following the birth of his seven pounds, eight ounces daughter.
The family has made news across the US for years, and has a livestreaming programme 14 Ourdoorsmen.
The parents met in high school and married in 1993 while attending university where they had three sons before graduating.
The mother has a master’s in social work while the father is a lawyer and owner of a land surveying business.
