US Rapper accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy luxury car

Diamond ‘Blue’ Smith, a rapper from Florida in the United States, has been accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a Ferrari.

Smith, who is a member of the group Pretty Ricky, has been charged for the part he played in a US$17 million coronavirus-relief scam.

It alleged that Smith stole more than $1 million, which he used to buy a US$96,000 Ferrari and several other luxury items.

Further allegations are that Smith, using his company Throwbackjersey.com, falsified documents and received a loan valuing US$427,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The PPP is meant to assist small businesses that are struggling as a result of COVID-19.

In addition, it is alleged that Smith got another PPP loan valuing US$708,000 through another company, Blue Star Records.

Smith, who appears on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, is just one of many persons who have been accused of getting PPP loans under false pretence.