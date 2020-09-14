US$30 per night: That’s how much the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is listed for on Airbnb

For many, 2020

has been like a nightmare, but some good news has come our way, as the ‘Fresh

Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion has been listed on Airbnb.

We ain’t playin’, BUZZ fam. You could get a chance to live like royalty for just US$30 per night.

Actor Will Smith has revealed that a section the famous mansion, which was featured in the sitcom he starred in years ago, is available for rental on Airbnb.

“YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprincehouse?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th,” Smith captioned a photo of himself and DJ Jazzy Jeff posing outside the mansion.

For the 30th anniversary of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith teamed up with the owners of the California property to rent one wing of the house for five nights (October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14). That wing includes Smith bedroom in the popular 90s sitcom.

And it gets even better: All meals will be provided on a silver platter and there’s a pool.

This news comes ahead of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special that will be aired on HBO Max in November as part of the show’s 30th-anniversary celebration.