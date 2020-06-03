Usain Bolt donates equipment to Nuttall Hospital after daughter’s birth

Usain Bolt donates equipment to Nuttall Hospital after daughter’s birthWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
Sprint legend Usain Bolt expressed his gratitude to staff at the Nuttall Hospital for the
The donation includes 12 digital blood pressure machines and two foetal dopplers.
The maternity staff also received vouchers to dine at the Usain Bolt Tracks and Records restaurant in St Andrew.
Bolt’s partner, Kasi Bennett, expressed her thanks to the staff at the hospital in a post on Twitter.
“I am forever grateful to the maternity staff at Nuttall Memorial Hospital for the amazing care we received. To give birth safely to our beautiful daughter at the same place my mother gave birth to me was the most ethereal feeling. Your staff was beyond exceptional. Thank you,” she wrote.
