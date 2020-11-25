Usain Bolt expresses condolences at Maradona’s passing

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has expressed his condolences at the passing of football great Diego Maradona earlier today.

Bolt posted two photos of himself and the Argentine soccer great to his Twitter page.

In one pic, the two can be seen all smiles and embracing each other, while the second shows the former World Cup winner and Bolt doing his signature â€˜To the worldâ€™ pose.

Bolt captioned the post, â€œRIP to legend #Maradonaâ€ and included a prayng emoji.

Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest and died earlier today. He was 60.