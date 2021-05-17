Usain Bolt sends heartfelt birthday greetings to daughter

Usain Bolt sends heartfelt birthday greetings to daughterMonday, May 17, 2021
|
How time flies! It seems like just yesterday that Jamaica welcomed its favourite baby-Olympia Lightning Bolt, and now she’s growing up right before our eyes.
Olympia is celebrating her first birthday today, and her father Usain Bolt, marked the moment with a heartfelt post to her on his Instagram, crediting the baby for making him a better man.
“So happy that you came into my life and made me a better person and a father. I just want to be better and work harder. I just want to wish u Olympia a happy first birthday daddy will love u forever,” he wrote.
The heartwarming caption was accompanied with a photo of Bolt in his Pajamas, holding baby Olympia on his lap. How adorable!
Olympia is the first child of Usain Bolt which he shares with girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.
