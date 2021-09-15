Usain Bolt’s steak preference may surprise you

Usain Bolt’s steak preference may surprise youWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
Dear black people, do have a heart attack, but Usain Bolt apparently likes his steaks medium.
The track legend made the disclosure in a recent interview with BBCX1extra, and to be fair, his preference for this kind of steak happened by accident. “I went to Italy and I went to this steak place, and they’re like what do you want, and I said ‘give me a well-done steak’, and they guy was like ‘no, we not doing a well-done steak’ the chef came out to see me and tell me they’re not doing a well-done steak. That’s how serious they are, they say you take away from the quality of their food. They did like a medium, and a medium-well, it’s nice man,” he said.
“Are you Jamaican?” asked an incredulous Seani Bee. “Do you know how many black people are screaming at their radios right now like ‘no Usain, do not advertise the fact that some of us eat meat with blood coming out of it? Next, you gonna tell me that you don’t wash chicken!” he accused Bolt, but he was swift with his response, diverting quickly to his native patois.
“No man, nuh badda wid dat man, nuh badda wid dat.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy