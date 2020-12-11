Usain Bolt the publisher?

Is Usain Bolt getting into the publishing

business?

One can only guess after the sprint legend shared a photo of his daughter, Olympia, wearing shades and look ultra-cool earlier today, December 11. But it was the children’s book in front the young child that caught the eyes of some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Titled ‘B is for Baby Bolt’, the animal-covered book was illustrated by Nicola Slater, who has worked on numerous children’s manuscripts.

Checks for the book returned no results, although ‘B is for baby’ does exist and is quite popular.

It’s also possible the book was a gift or commissioned just for the toddler, we know Bolt certainly has the coins for it. Only time will tell.