Usain Bolt wishes girlfriend happy birthday in cute video

On Wednesday (July 7) track and field legend, Usain Bolt celebrated Kasi Bennett’s birthday in fine style. Bolt, whose usual public birthday greetings to his long-time girlfriend on his social media include just a photo, went all out this year by posting a video with lots of photos of the two together.

“I just want to wish my girlfriend and mother of my 3 kids a happy birthday I love u @kasi.b wish u nothing but happiness,” he captioned the post.

Bennett is now 31-years-old.

Over in his Instagram stories, Bolt shared short clips of him and Bennett along with some friends having dinner together.

And can we just say? Everyone looked like they were having a great, but Bolt decides to turn it up a notch.

He grabs a bottle of champagne and pours it all over Bennett, while she screams, “No daddy, no!” before the two break into dance.

He treats his followers to more clips from the birthday dinner, and even shares a clip of Bennet while she was pregnant.

“I love this girl u see,” he wrote on that post.

Bolt’s posts effectively shut down speculation that the two have gotten married. After the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, rumours swirled that they had tied the knot after Bennett was seen sporting a ring. But with Bolt still referring to her as his girlfriend, its obvious that wasn’t the case.

Either way, they look really happy together!