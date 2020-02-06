USB-C: The future of tech is ‘not created equal’

We all use some form of the ubiquitous Universal Serial Bus (USB) technology. Itâ€™s on our phones, our laptops, and our Bluetooth speakers. USB technology connects our digital world. However, there were too many USB connectors and choosing the right one was daunting.

Enter USB-C. In August 2014, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) released the USB Type C specifications. The new connector port was supposed to solve the problems of multiple devices with multiple connections. But USB Type C is a mess. Let me explain.

USB Type C (USB-C) is a modern connectivity port designed for advanced data transfer and power needs. Itâ€™s reversible, which means a USB-C connector goes in right side up or upside down. It can handle massive amounts of power as well as vastly improved data speeds. Itâ€™s a smaller, more durable connector port. Good so far, right?

Many devices come with other USB ports.

Some printers still use ancient USB-B ports.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 had an improved Micro-B port

PlayStation 3 controllers use Mini-USB

Many Android phones and smaller gadgets still use Micro-USB

Having USB-C connector ports will save us from carrying multiple cables for different devices. Great news!

But hereâ€™s the issue. USB-C refers only to the physical connectorâ€™s shape, not the specifications behind it. In other words, not all USB-C cables and ports are the same. Whatâ€™s worse is that the powers that be canâ€™t seem to come up with simple, successive specification names easily understood by the average person. Below is the absurd USB-IF naming scheme for each successive generation so far.

USB 2.0 (which some iPhone lighting cables use) â€“ transfers 480 Mbps

USB 3.2 Gen 1 â€“ transfers 5 Gbps

USB 3.2 Gen 2 â€“ 10 Gbps

USB Gen 2Ã—2: 20 Gbps ðŸ™„

Sigh. If youâ€™ve been following, you probably guessed that manufacturers might use any of the above standards in their USB-C cables and ports. Using the wrong cable may make you wonder why your movie is taking so long to transfer. Data transfer speeds arenâ€™t the only issues that may arise.

USB-C cables also transfer power to charge devices. A USB-C cable with Power Delivery Technology can handle as much as 100 watts of power. Thatâ€™s perfect for charging laptops. USB-C cables are supposed to have built-in safety features. But, some shady manufacturers cheap out and exclude these features, wire cables improperly or donâ€™t do proper testing, to make quick cash. A bad or incompatible cable or port can cause severe damage to your devices.

Google Engineer Benson Leung took to Amazon, reviewing USB-C cables from various manufacturers. Leung is quite familiar with correct USB-C standards. He tested multiple cables himself, giving the thumbs up if a manufacturerâ€™s cable met the right specifications. While testing, a faulty USB-C cable fried his Chromebook Pixel.

So, there are many things to consider when going USB-C. It may not be a good idea to grab any cable and go.

To ensure you always get the best USB-C cables:

Always buy from reputable brands certified by the USB-IF

Use the cable that came with your device

Read reviews when buying products online to find out the experiences of others

Read the ownerâ€™s manuals that come with your devices

Donâ€™t cram any USB-C cable into your devices

Fried machines aside, USB-C is the future (looking at you iPhone). Itâ€™s universal, durable and can transfer insane amounts of power and data. One cable or port work with multiple devices. Additionally, you donâ€™t have to watch while inserting. could