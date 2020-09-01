Usher to be a dad again

Usher to be a dad againTuesday, September 01, 2020
Congratulations are in order for R&B superstar Usher who’s about to be a dad for the third time.
The Yeah! singe and his partner, photographer Jennifer Johnson, are reportedly expecting their first child together.
According to an Us Weekly magazine source, the couple is “thrilled and very excited” about the baby’s arrival.
He or she will be a younger sibling to Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, who the singer has with his former spouse of two years, Tameka Foster.
Usher previously opened up about his time in lockdown, revealing he has been snacking on “crackers and smoked oysters” during self-isolation.
He said: “[I’m eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy. Right now it’s like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff. Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I’m like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It’s just to do it.”
