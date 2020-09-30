Usher’s got a girl! singer welcomes daughter

R&B singer Usher’s daughter is here!

The singer posted the most adorable photo of him holding his daughter’s hand, Sovereign Bo Raymond, on his Instagram.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he captioned the photo.

This is Usher’s first child with partner, photographer Jennifer Johnson.

Sovereign is baby sis to Usher Raymond V, who’s 12-years-old, and 11-year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond, who the singer had with his former spouse of two years, Tameka Foster.