Using tea bags to get rid of that funky odour from your sneakers

Using tea bags to get rid of that funky odour from your sneakersWednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Smelly sneakers, the bane of us all.
But how best do we ensure that we don’t have to hold our noses every time we are near this type of footwear?
Tea bags.
Just slip two tea bags into your sneakers and let them sit in there for a couple of days.
According to Lynsey ‘Queen of Clean’ Crombie from the UK, the tea bags help suck up both the moisture and smell from your sneakers and should leave them smelling relatively fresh.
In Lynsey’s book, How to Clean Your House and Tidy Up Your Life, she writes: “Pop a few tea bags inside your smelly shoes to fight off bad odours that are caused by heat and bacteria.
“Leave it to sit overnight in a warm dry place. The longer you leave it the better.
“Any tea bags will work even the minty herbal ones. Tea bags are super absorbent and will suck the moisture and smell right out.”
So why not give this tip a try and tell us, did it work for you?
