UWI student juggles two businesses and school

On the surface, Tonian Fullerton might seem like the average university student. However, the 22-year-old also manages to juggle two businesses.

Fullerton, who is pursuing a degree in journalism at the University of the West Indies, co-owns Unforgettable Weddings Jamaica – a decor company, and owns Queen Kollection – an online accessory business.

While it might seem like a heavy load, Fullerton said that time management is the key to her success.

“I manage both businesses and school by scheduling most of my classes to be on Mondays to Wednesdays. By doing this I give myself a longer weekend to complete assignments or to study. When the actual weekend comes, I’m able to manage my business,” Fullerton said.

Unforgettable Wedding Jamaica is a wedding planning company that offers a myriad of services, ranging from décor, catering, photography and videography and lighting. The company also provides disc jocks, MCs, hair and makeup. Queen’s Kollections, which was started six months ago, specialises in fashion accessories and trendy items.

The youngster told BUZZ that Unforgettable Weddings was birthed by her mother in 2010.

“My mom started the business in 2010 when she realised that she needed another income. She has a passion for planning and interior design and eventually furthered her studies in becoming a wedding planner,” the young entrepreneur shared.

Fullerton’s entrepreneurial journey would eventually begin in 2014 when she became co-owner of her mother’s business following the sudden passing of her father.

“He (father) used to help my mom in achieving her business goals, and after he died, I automatically stepped up. With not much experience and knowledge, I became her main decorator. Being so invested in the business, by 2015, I became part owner,” Fullerton said.

And while she is already earning from the two businesses, the 22-year-old said that her course of study has further fueled her love for entrepreneurship.

“I’ll be earning a degree in journalism at the end of my tenure at UWI. My degree teaches me a lot about communication and marketing as well. These two skills are crucial in both businesses that I am in,” she told BUZZ.

— Written by Andre Cooper