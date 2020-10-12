Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe and Gigi were alive to see Lakers win

Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe and Gigi were alive to see Lakers winMonday, October 12, 2020
LA Lakers won the NBA championship on Sunday for the first time in a decade, and Vanessa Bryant wishes her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gigi were alive to see it.
Sharing a picture of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, Vanessa said: “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course – blockout the noise’,” she wrote.
“Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”
The last time the Lakers won the NBA championship was in 2010 when Kobe was still part of the team.
The Lakers defeated Miami Heat 106-93 in game six of the NBA finals on Sunday to win their 17th title.
Pau Gasol, Kobe’s former teammate, also honoured the Lakers legend Kobe following the win.
“This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri,” Gasol said on Twitter.
Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in January along with seven other people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in California.
