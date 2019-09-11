Vaping and e-cigarettes linked to lung disease, says medical association

It was said that vaping was better for smokers’ health than good old-fashioned cigarettes in that the nicotine content was significantly reduced, but that is now been disputed with the American Medical Association (AMA).

According to the AMA, there may be a link between using e-cigarettes and lung cancer, particularly with teenagers and young adults.

“In light of increasing reports of e-cigarette-associated lung illnesses across the country, the AMA urges the public to avoid the use of e-cigarette products. We must not stand by while e-cigarettes continue to go unregulated. We urge the US Food and Drug Administration to speed up the regulation of e-cigarettes and remove all unregulated products from the market,” said the president of the AMA, Patrice Harris.

What is clear is that e-cigarettes put nicotine into the lungs and bloodstream, but without the tar and smoke of a regular cigarette. However, vaping heats up nicotine inducing chemicals that cause cancer. This can include formaldehyde.

The use of e-cigarettes has become popular around the world, and many believe it a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes and indeed aids in giving up the habit. But doctors are now of the view that these products can be releasing toxins and carcinogens into the body.

National chairperson of the South African Medical Association Angelique Coetzee said: “What needs to be understood is that vapes and e-cigarettes all contain nicotine and it is in the nicotine where the problem is. E-cigarettes and vaping can cause bronchitis pneumonia or what we call a popcorn type of lung cancer.”

According to Harvard Health’s Dr Robert Shmerling, a recent study revealed 37 per cent of American high school seniors reported vaping in 2018, up from 28 per cent the year before. An estimated 2.1 million middle school and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2017 with that increasing to 3.6 million the following year.

Scientists from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore concluded that e-cigarettes vapours can be harmful and cause lung problems. They believe that the danger may arise from the toxic content of e-cigarette heating coils.