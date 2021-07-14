Vaping company offers Sha’Carri Richardson 250k to be spokesperson

Vaping company offers Sha’Carri Richardson 250k to be spokespersonWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
American track star, Sha’Carri Richardson
Reports from TMZ is that Richardson, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension after testing positive for marijuana is being offered an endorsement deal by Dr Dabber, a vaping company that specialises in weed.
According to documents obtained by the outlet, Dr Dabber wants to pay Richardson 250,000 for her to test their ‘award-winning’ dab rings and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor’.
“Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber,” the company said.
There’s no word yet as to whether Richardson will accept the offer, but we’re hoping that for her career’s sake, she doesn’t.
