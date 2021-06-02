Venus Williams gives epic response to the Naomi Osaka media firestorm

Venus Williams gives epic response to the Naomi Osaka media firestormWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
Venus Williams has been playing tennis professionally since she was 14-years-old so she knows a thing or two about dealing with the media.
So when the 40-year-old was at a press conference coming off a first-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros and asked how she coped with speaking to the media throughout her career, she had the perfect response.
“For me personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” Williams said. “So no matter what you say, or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.
“That’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.”
Williams is one of many athletes to voice their support after Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open.
Osaka was originally fined for skipping her first post-match presser and ended up withdrawing from the tournament as attention over her media boycott intensified.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy