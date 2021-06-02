Venus Williams gives epic response to the Naomi Osaka media firestorm

Venus Williams has been playing tennis professionally since she was 14-years-old so she knows a thing or two about dealing with the media.

So when the 40-year-old was at a press conference coming off a first-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros and asked how she coped with speaking to the media throughout her career, she had the perfect response.

“For me personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” Williams said. “So no matter what you say, or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.

“That’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.”

Williams is one of many athletes to voice their support after Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open.

Osaka was originally fined for skipping her first post-match presser and ended up withdrawing from the tournament as attention over her media boycott intensified.