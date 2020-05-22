Venus Williams launches skincare line

Venus

Williams is known for her wins on the court but now the tennis great is

expanding her dominance to another surface, the skin.

Williams launched a skincare line, consisting of two products, under her EleVen by Venus Williams brand, which is dominated by active wear.

The launch is done in partnership with retailer Credo and will see it stock the former number one’s On-the Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 and Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35.

She sat down with Forbes to share the genesis of the line. “I’m crazy about skincare. I am crazy about sunscreen, especially because my job is in the sun, so I have to protect my skin,” Williams said.

“After all, it is the largest organ on your body. A lot of times people are not taking the same care of their skin that they’re doing to the rest of their body. If you eat well, exercise, etcetera, you’ve got to take care of not only what you put on it, you have to protect it. As a big proponent of sunscreen, this is a natural transition for me to be able to do this and be part of the EleVen family.”

Regarding her skincare philosophy, the seven-time Grand Slam winner said if it makes you happy, then it’s “okay”. “I’m not as confident in a lot of makeup. But I know a lot of people are. But for me, I feel like oh my gosh, I have a lot of makeup on. That’s just how I react to it. Other people feel great in makeup. For me, the beauty philosophy is that if it makes you feel good and it’s happy and it’s healthy, then go ahead.”