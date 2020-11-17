Veronica Campbell-Brown adds new collection to her activewear line, VCB Fit

Veronica Campbell-Brown adds new collection to her activewear line, VCB FitTuesday, November 17, 2020
Sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown has added another collection to her recently launched activewear line, VCB Fit.
The popular Jamaican athlete shared that the ‘You Can’ collection is now available on the brand’s website, vcbfit.com. The collection includes purple and maroon tights and sports bras.
“Our You Can Collection is now available online. Sleek, comfortable, lightweight are some of the features of these high-performance workout sets,” Campbell-Brown said in a social media post on Tuesday.
The Olympian launched the fashion-forward activewear for women last year after failing to secure a collaboration with another established company.
According to the VCB Fit website, the brand is “is committed to delivering premium quality performance clothes to help you optimize your activities. Whether you are an avid fitness guru, an elite athlete or is just getting started on your fitness journey, our designs are meant to inspire confidence and optimum performance.”
VCB Fit provides tights, sports bras, and crop tops for between US$21 and $45.
