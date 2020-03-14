Veronica Campbell-Brown inducted in Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

Jamaican sprint legend Veronica Campbell-Brown was inducted

into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night as part of the 2020

class.

The Olympic champion joined seven others inductee at a ceremony held in Little Rock. This was the 62nd iteration of the awards.

Campbell-Brown was a four-time All-American during her time in Arkansas. She later went on to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games on behalf of her country, Jamaica.

She wrote on Instagram that she is “honoured to be inducted in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and to join so many great inductees whose achievements and contributions brought honour, fame and prestige to the state of Arkansas.”

However, for this staging of the event, the attendance was lower than usual due to coronavirus threats.