Veronica Campbell Brown receives lifetime award from People’s Profile

Jamaican track icon Veronica Campbell Brown says she’s feeling humbled after she received the People’s Profile Lifetime Achievement award on Sunday night.

The former Vere Technical stand out was awarded for her achievement in athletics and joins the likes of fellow Jamaicans Oliver Samuels and Leonie Forbes as well as former basketball star Dwayne Wade as recipients of this award.

“Last night I was awarded the People Profile Lifetime Achievement award for my accomplishments in athletics. Thank you People Profile and Dr Allan Cunningham, I am humbled by this recognition, more so given the nobility and duty to Carr associated with the People Profile organization,” she remarked on Instagram.

Decked out in a sizzling blue dress, the Jamaican joined eleven other awardees at the 6th iteration of the event that was held at the Sunrise Civic Centre in Florida.

VCB had a stellar career in athletics before retiring earlier this year. Campbell is one of Jamaica’s most decorated athletes, winning a total of eight Olympic medals. In the 2004 Athens Olympics, she became the first Caribbean woman to win a gold medal in the sprints after winning the 200m.