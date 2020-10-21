Veronica Campbell-Brown shares message of hope to cope with coronavirus

Veronica Campbell-Brown shares message of hope to cope with coronavirusWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
It can be difficult to maintain a positive mindset as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, and the loss of jobs, anxiety and depression that come as a result.
Olympian Veronica Campbell-Brown knows this and took to her Instagram account to share a message of hope recently. The eight-time Olympic medalist believes one day things will get back to normal. In the meantime, she said that she is focusing on things that are under her control.
“Eventually, we will get back to normal; I am hopeful of this. In the meantime, I am living with gratitude and focusing on the factors that I can control,” she said.
She also encouraged her 87,000 Instagram followers to share how they maintain a positive mindset.
“My mindset this season is being grateful and appreciating all the things and people I have around me right now. And trusting that there will be better days ahead,” one fan commented.
“I’m taking it one day at a time… Gratitude is a must,” another said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy