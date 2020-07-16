Veteran Jamaican actor Clive Duncan loses cancer fight

The local entertainment fraternity has been

plunged into mourning, following the passing of long-time actor Clive Duncan,

who died on Thursday (July 16).

Duncan, who rose to fame for his portrayal Drapus Upton in the iconic Lime Tree Lane television series, was battling an undisclosed cancer at the time of his death. He was 57.

The beloved father and grandfather was a seasoned financial advisor at insurance conglomerate Sagicor Jamaica since 2002.

Ah sah..theatre loses another veteran. Clive Duncan, known to many as Mas Drapus on Lime Tree Lane, has transitioned. He was ailing for some time. We will miss his immense talent but most of all his warm and generous spirit. Sleep well Clive.â€” Dahlia Harris (@DahliaHarris) July 16, 2020

According to the Actors of Jamaica Facebook page, Duncan found an interest in the performing arts at the tender age of nine and matriculated to the prestigious Edna Manley College right after high school.

He was born on May 21, 1963, in St Mary but later moved to Kingston to study and work.

Duncan was also a staple in Jamaican television for his roles as Mr. Paper in Joint Tenants, and as Jean Pierre in the soap-opera themed Royal Palm Estate.