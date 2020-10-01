Victoria Beckham didn’t initially like ‘Posh Spice’ stage name

‘Posh’ is a name that grew on Victoria Beckham during her Spice Girls days, but it isn’t a name she would have picked for herself.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she said. “I can’t say it would’ve been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.”

Victoria made the revelation in her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Years after the iconic 90s pop group has stopped performing, the fashion designer has brought back the name for the launch of Posh Lipstick.

“This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal—lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all,” she said, adding that ‘Posh’ changed the course of her life.

Posh Lipstick will be launched through her company, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on October 3.