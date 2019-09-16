Victoria Beckham: ‘I haven’t been near a thong in years’Monday, September 16, 2019
Victoria Beckham joked she hasn’t “been near a thong in years”.
The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer revealed that she is often asked if she owns underwear brand Victoria’s Secret but insisted that the skimpy lingerie is not her style.
Speaking before her London Fashion Week show over the weekend, The Telegraph reports that Victoria said: “I don’t own Victoria’s Secret. You’d be amazed how many people ask me. But I haven’t been near a thong in years.”
And Victoria insisted that sexiness has nothing to do with wearing revealing outfits.
She said: “I think you can be sexy without wearing tight, short clothes. Comfort and ease are a big part of sexiness.”
