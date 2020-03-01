Victoria Beckham proud to be a role model

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham

says she always takes being a role model seriously and is flattered that people

think of her in that light.

The 45-year-old fashionista, in an interview with Britain’s Grazia magazine, was humbled that people across the world look up to her and does her best to set a good example.

Asked how she feels about being a role model, she said: “I am flattered but at the same time take it seriously.”

“I want to advocate being healthy, looking after ourselves. And, as I always say, most importantly, being kind,” the mother-of-four said.

The former Spice Girls star launched her own beauty line last year and she feels so lucky to be expanding her brand.

“For 2020, it’s about continuing the creative journey that I’m on,” she told Grazia.

View this post on Instagram Back at the office in #VBPreSS20 prints xx VBA post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:48am PST

“I love what I do. I feel so lucky to have the fashion and beauty building side by side and I feel this year is going to be really exciting,” Beckham added.

In 2018, Victoria made the switch from showing her collections at New York Fashion Week to London and she thinks it was a great move. She said, “It just feels right for the brand to show here at the moment. London is so inspiring and creative.”

“I get to see my family in between show prep, which is great. And I try to grab as much sleep as I can as soon as I get home from the studio each night,” she explained.

For her latest collection, the brunette beauty wanted the garments to feel light.

“I’m a minimalist. I don’t like anything to look overly designed. I like it to feel easy,” she said.