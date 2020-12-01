Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s daughter remember actor on death anniversary

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s daughter remember actor on death anniversaryTuesday, December 01, 2020
|
Actor Paul Walker may no longer be around, but friend Vin Diesel and daughter, Meadow, are keeping his memory alive.
Meadow, 22, shared a photo of her and her dad to her Instagram account yesterday, November 30, the seven-year anniversary of his death from a car crash.
Meadow captioned the photo, “A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”
Walker, best known for his lead role in the Fast and Furious franchise, was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT which slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in the Valencia community in Hollywood, California.
His co-star Vin Diesel also shared a photo of Walker to his Instagram page to mark the date. Diesel’s caption read, “Seven years…Not a day passes…All love, Always.”
