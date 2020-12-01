Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s daughter remember actor on death anniversary

Actor Paul Walker may no longer be around, but friend Vin Diesel and daughter, Meadow, are keeping his memory alive.

Meadow, 22, shared a photo of her and her dad to her Instagram account yesterday, November 30, the seven-year anniversary of his death from a car crash.

Meadow captioned the photo, “A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

Walker, best known for his lead role in the Fast and Furious franchise, was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT which slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in the Valencia community in Hollywood, California.

His co-star Vin Diesel also shared a photo of Walker to his Instagram page to mark the date. Diesel’s caption read, “Seven years…Not a day passes…All love, Always.”