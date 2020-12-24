Viola Davis says she takes a bath with her husband twice daily

If you lead a busy life, then you already know how difficult it can be to carve out some special time for your significant other. Luckily, Oscar award-winning actress, Viola Davis, and her husband, Julius Tennon have found the perfect way to do that.

Davis recently revealed to People Magazine that in order to find time for each other and keep the romance in their marriage alive, the two bathe together twice daily.

“We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night ’cause we get in the tub together. And we soak in the tub and we talk,” she said. “Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!”

Adding that she gives him facials too.

Davis and Tennon have been married for 17 years. She also shared some tips on how to make your marriage last.

“You have to get back to the everyday – the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it’s something that I think really works with me and my husband.”